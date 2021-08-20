A $12,000 reward is being offered for information in the death of 5-year-old Zy’Kerioun Brown, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Old Marion Rd. Aug. 7.
The child's family has raised $10,000, while East Mississippi Crimestoppers is offering $2,000, bringing the total reward to $12,000.
Police said Zy' Kerioun was not the intended target in the shooting, and no suspects have been named in the case.
"We need to put an end to this violence in Meridian, Mississippi," the child's uncle, LaMarace Tucker, said during a news conference Friday. "A 5-year-old has been shot down, and we still have no answers two weeks later. We need justice for Kerioun Joe."
Those with any information are asked to call the East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS or use the P3 mobile app or visit the website www.p3tips.
