'We are extremely blessed': Southern Pipe unveils $25M expansion

Local and state officials gathered in Meridian on Monday as Southern Pipe & Supply unveiled a $25 million expansion project in Meridian with the purchase of a 500,000 square foot distribution center.
Gov. Tate Reeves, who spoke at the unveiling outside the new distribution center, said the occasion was a great day for Meridian and for the state.
“This is a great day for Meridian, a great day for Lauderdale County, a great day for the state of Mississippi,” he said.
Reeves said investment into the community by Mississippi’s home-grown businesses is key to the future growth of the state. The investment by Southern Pipe & Supply’s founding family members Marty and Jay Davidson show their commitment to the future of Meridian.
“One of the reasons this company is expanding is because they invest in their team members and their employees, and that’s really what we’re trying to get done all throughout Mississippi,” he said.
Marty Davidson, Southern Pipe Chairman and grandson of company founder, Louis Davidson, said Southern Pipe & Supply has grown a lot since its beginnings 84 years ago, but Meridian had always treated it well.
“We are extremely blessed,” he said. “Meridian has been good to our family. Southern Pipe is what it is because Meridian is what it is, a great place to raise a company and a great place to raise a family. I’m sure my grandfather never envisioned what Southern Pipe would be today, and our story could have only happened in America and in Meridian.”
Since beginning in 1938, Southern Pipe has expanded to more than 100 locations across seven states. In 2019, the company was named the fastest growing distributor in its industry.
Southern Pipe Central Distribution Center General Manager Heath Robertson said the new distribution center was ideally located to meet the needs of all the company’s locations while allowing for future growth.
“We are so excited to move into this facility. We loved our previous distribution center, but it had become obvious that for us to continue to grow at the rate we would like, we were going to need to make significant investments into our warehousing capabilities to maximize our potential,” he said. “We look forward to many more years of sustained growth as a company and as a community, and are proud to continue to call Meridian our home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.