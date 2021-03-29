Waters takes MCC 2021 Homecoming queen crown

Ambreah Waters, a sophomore from Meridian, was crowned Meridian Community College Homecoming Queen 2021 during the Homecoming Court presentation at Scaggs Field on Saturday.
Waters, selected from a campus-wide vote, is a University Transfer Program student and a member of the Lady Eagles basketball team. Her career goal is to work in the field of speech and language pathology.
MCC President Thomas Huebner crowned the homecoming queen, and Dean of Student Services Deanna Smith presented the sash and flowers.
Joining Waters on the court were sophomores Daetreeona Chante’ Johnson, Morgan Marlow and Jimmyia Smith, all from Meridian.
Freshmen maids included Callie Cowan of Gautier, Kathryn Isabelle Marshall of Collinsville and Rileigh Marlow and Emily Williams, both of Meridian. These freshmen are studying in the University Transfer Program.
Rounding out the court were Sadie Johnson of Quitman, flower girl; Madden Minchew of Meridian, crown bearer. Both Johnson and Minchew are children of MCC faculty members Sheila Johnson and Tiffany Minchew, respectively.
