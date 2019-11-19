Water company in Lauderdale County to receive $4M USDA loan

A water company in Lauderdale County will receive a loan of more than $4 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The USDA announced in a news release Tuesday that it is investing $635 million to improve water systems and wastewater handling services in rural communities across the country.
Nearly $20 million funded through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program is being invested in Mississippi, the release said.
NTS Utility Association Inc. services approximately 2,000 customers in the communities of Suqualena, Tanglewood, Nellieburg and an area near Collinsville, according to Terri Waddell, the company’s office manager.
The loan will be used to upgrade a 200 gallon-per-minute well, provide the well with an emergency power generator and replace approximately 150 water meters, the news release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.