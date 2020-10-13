Waste Pro workers credited with saving life of Meridian woman

Terry Davidson and Stan Stewart were just doing their jobs when they ended up saving a life.
“We don’t consider ourselves heroes or anything, we would do the same thing for anyone,” Davidson said. “That is just who we are.”
A few weeks ago, the Waste Pro workers were out repairing trash bins in Meridian. Davidson, an assistant division manager, heard a noise coming from a home.
Inside, there was a woman who needed help. Once they went inside, the duo saw smoke coming from the stove, and the woman was lying on the floor beside it.
The men quickly moved in to help the woman.
“She had fallen and couldn’t get up to turn the stove back off,” Davidson said. “She could have been lying there for 30 to 45 minutes or so.”
“Things like that you just don't think about — you just gotta do it,” he emphasized.
Stewart then unplugged the stove, while Davidson called 911 so the woman could receive medical treatment.
“We were just at the right place at the right time,” Davidson said. “She had laid there and prayed to the good Lord to send someone to help her.”
For the last two weeks, Davidson and Stewart have stopped by to check on the woman to see how she is doing.
The men said they weren’t expecting any recognition for their good deed because they would help anyone. Both have helped people before, but saving someone's life was more significant.
“If we're out, regardless of what we were doing at the time and if someone needs a helping hand, that's what we are going to do,” Davidson said.
Stewart, a residential route supervisor, believes that showing kindness is important, especially during a difficult time like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For everyone that is willing to go the extra mile, give a helping hand, and if nothing else just a smile," Stewart said. "Sometimes a smile for some people goes a long way because you never know what everyone is going through on a day-to-day basis."
