Waste Pro will run all garbage routes as normal on Monday, Labor Day, the company announced.
Residents and businesses served by Waste Pro should have garbage curbside by 7 a.m. on your route day, according to the company. There will be no disruption of service due to Labor Day holiday.
The post office will not make regular deliveries on Monday and banks and some other businesses, including The Meridian Star business offices, will be closed on the federal holiday.
