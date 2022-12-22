With dangerously cold weather approaching Meridian, a warming shelter will open at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Mt. Barton facility at 2900 St. Paul Street.
The US National Weather Service office in Jackson has issued a wind chill advisory, with strong and gusty winds resulting in wind chill values below zero by Friday morning.
Dangerous temperatures as low as single digits are expected.
The temperatures can get to below freezing, with "feel like" temperatures around -10 degrees in northern counties.
Hypothermia is possible with prolonged exposure, with frostbite being possible in 30 minutes or less in the extreme threat area. Damage to exposed pipes will be likely and water main breaks can be expected.
The NWS advises families, neighbors, and pets to have a warm place to stay as the cold front approaches.
