Warming shelter opens at Mt. Barton

A warming shelter opened Thursday at the Mt. Barton facility in Meridian as the city prepared for dangerously cold weather.

The shelter is located at 2900 St. Paul Street, where doors open at 4 p.m. and close at 8 p.m, said Odie Barrett, the Lauderdale County Emergency Management director.

Barrett said that people unable to get there before 8 p.m. can call 911 and an officer will grant them access to the shelter.

The US National Weather Service office in Jackson continues to advise residents to have a warm place to stay, as an extended period of dangerous cold is expected to continue into Christmas morning. Across much of the region, temperatures will remain below freezing through the morning hours on Christmas Day.

Temperatures may continue to fall into mid-morning, reaching near or below 10 degrees in some portions of northern Mississippi with 10 to 15 degrees expected elsewhere.

Gusty winds will result in wind chill values as low as -10 degrees in northern Mississippi with values potentially below 0 degrees elsewhere.

+16 Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. More than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday. The National Weather Service says its warning map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever." More than 4,100 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday. Power outages left more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark.

Hypothermia is likely with prolonged exposure, with frostbite being possible in a short amount of time. Damage to exposed pipes will be likely and water main breaks can be expected.

Cold weather will continue into Monday morning, when lows east of I-55 will fall back into the teens and areas to the west will drop into the lower twenties.