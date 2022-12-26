Warmer weather this week

There's good news in the weather forecast for East Mississippi.

According to the US National Weather Service in Jackson, the worst of the cold is over, and there are chances for warmer weather throughout the week.

While the weather is still chilly, the relief from freezing temperatures will help thaw frozen pipes and greatly decrease the risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

Temperatures are slowly warming, with highs in the lower 40s around the US Highway 82 corridor to near 50 degrees in southern Mississippi and Louisiana.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 31.

+35 Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States. The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to scores of homes and businesses. The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. The National Weather Service says about 60% of the U.S. population has faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 62 and a low around 53.

On Thursday, there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 73. By Thursday night, there will be a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Friday may bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with a high near 69. The chance of precipitation is 80%, with a low around 58 degrees.