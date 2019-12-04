As a way to make it more easier to collect donations, The Salvation Army has made it easier with the bility to scan a phone.
For the holiday season, the organization is having something called Kettle Pay, Lt. Tamara Robb of the Salvation Army of Meridian said. Robb said the app will allow people who don't have cash or change to donate in the red kettles.
"We wanted to provide that option for those that don't carry money," Robb said.
Robb said the process is simple, patrons who usually see a red kettle will see a QR code reader on a sign. Robb said patrons can log into their Apple Pay or Google Pay accounts and scan the QR code reader on a sign near the kettle, if they would like to donate.
Robb said she will educate more people in the community in other ways they can donate to the organization for the holidays.
