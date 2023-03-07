Meridian councilwoman Romande Walker, who represents Ward 4, is calling on civic groups, sororities, fraternities and churches to help beautify the city with a spring cleaning project.
Walker said she created the spring cleaning project to put a stop to the city’s littering problem and help provide an opportunity for Meridian’s youth to stay active over their spring break.
“There is nothing worse than driving into a town where the first thing you see is trash on every street,” she said in a letter requesting support for the project.
Walker said she was hoping to have cleanups scheduled throughout Meridian Public School District’s spring break, which is scheduled from March 11-18. For her ward, Walker said the cleanup would be March 11.
“Ward 4’s goal is to kick off on Saturday, March 11th at 71st Place and Old Highway 80 West at the basketball court at 9 a.m.,” she said.
By getting local businesses and clubs involved in the cleanup and encouraging her fellow council members to hold cleanups of their own, Walker hopes to sweep the streets clean of litter over the course of the week. If each business and homeowner in the city picked up litter in front of their property, the litter problem will be greatly reduced, she said.
“This is why we need each other,” she said. “I need your help to spring clean our city.”
Walker is also working with the city to help supply trash bags, gloves, pick up sticks and reflective vests for volunteers participating in the cleanup. She has also called on the city to assist with disposal of trash collected throughout the week.
Ward 4 residents can contact Walker via email at romandewalker@meridianms.org or by texting 769-256-9790.
Residents in other wards are encouraged to contact their councilperson, Walker said, and if no cleanup has been scheduled, start one. Cleanups can have multiple groups involved or a single home or business cleaning up around their property.
“Pick a time,” she said. “Commit. Show up.”
