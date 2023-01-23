Walker looks to take action on 6th Street loading zone

Meridian City Councilwoman Romande Walker is looking to take action on blocked off section of 6th Street in downtown.
The section, which is behind the MSU-Riley Center across from City Hall has been dedicated a loading zone with through traffic blocked for several months.
Walker has been asking the city administration to make a choice to either have a road and have a loading zone. She said she didn’t want the road to be permanently closed, but recognized it can’t stay blocked off forever.
Mayor Jimmie Smith has been adamant the road is not closed but rather repurposed.
City Attorney Will Simmons previously said the city was working to better understand the need for a loading zone and holding talks with nearby businesses to develop a long-term plan. He said he would try to get more information about those talks and report back to the council.
Should the city decide to permanently close the road, Simmons said there is a legal process to work through to get that done.
