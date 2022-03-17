Walker aims to inspire with debut album, dance contest

The number 22 has always been significant to N’spire Walker, so it’s no surprise that her debut musical recording, “The Evolution of N’spire Walker,” will drop on Tuesday, March 22.
Walker, a community activist, educator, and African dancer (she created N’spired Afrocise and founded the Dream Team of the South), is excited about her latest project.
“This is my way of bringing creative opportunities to the people in our area, especially our youth,” she explains.
A 2006 graduate of Meridian High School, Walker says music has always been a part of her life, even in her early days competing in the Serendipity Talent Show during homecoming week at the University of West Alabama.
“Serendipity lit a fire under me, and music became an integral part of my life and work,” Walker recalled.
Fast forward to today, where Walker uses music with her science students at Magnolia Middle School to reinforce her lessons.
“Music is a way to reach students, and what better way to focus on our youth when they can realize that positive, uplifting music can be incorporated into the school curriculum?” she says.
Magnolia Principal Sherrod Miller is complimentary of Walker’s teaching techniques.
“Her music incorporates and reflects exactly who she is – all full of energy and positivity on a daily basis,” Miller said. “She delivers her instruction to her students the exact same way. Our students love music and energy, so they are instinctively drawn to her lessons because she has their complete attention. She is very effective and inspiring to our young scholars. She does exceptional work, and the kids absolutely love her.”
Virtual dance contest
In conjunction with the album’s release, Walker is sponsoring a virtual dance contest to “Get It Whop,” one of the songs on the album.
Dance moves will be detailed on her social media outlets beginning March 22.
“The winner will receive $100, or if a group video consists of two or more people, the prize will be $200,” Walker said. “Im open to increasing the prize amount if dancers ‘bring the heat’ and add their special touch. If you can dance, you can enter.”
The contest will run until Apr. 30 and is open to dancers of all ages.
Looking ahead, Walker will perform songs live from the album at the Soulful Groove festival in Hattiesburg on Mar. 26.
More information
For dance contest details and to learn more about Walker, follow her on Facebook @N’spire Walker and Instagram @nspirewalker22
