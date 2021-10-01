Mississippi's Walk for Diabetes is set for Sunday, Oct. 17 at Bonita Lakes Park in Meridian.
Registration starts at 1 p.m., with the walk and ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. The 2021 walk theme is "Lean On Me." Many Mississippians lean on the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi to help them control their diabetes. The foundation provides newly- diagnosed children and adults with information appropriate to their age, teaches school personnel to care for students with diabetes, and assists people struggling with the new economic realities with life-sustaining medications and supplies. For more information, call 601-957-7878.
