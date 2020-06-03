Organizers are planning a walk against racial injustice this weekend in Meridian.
The event, which follows national demonstrations against the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. Saturday on the city hall lawn.
The walk will follow the Meridian Art Walk, said organizer Theresa Gonzalez, who hopes the event will allow community members to engage in peaceful dialogue.
"If you want to come and join, you are welcome to," she said.
Participants will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face masks, and hand sanitizer will be provided, she said.
City offers tips on traffic stops
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland and MPD Interim Chief Charles Coleman on Wednesday offer tips on what to do during a traffic stop.
Whenever a driver is pulled over, the person should roll their window down and keep their hands visible by placing them on the steering wheel, Coleman said.
The city plans to make a video demonstrating the traffic stop procedure next week, he said.
Bland said people interested in participating in a protest can fill out a permit with the city’s community development department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.