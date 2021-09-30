W.J. Coleman announces for District 32 Seat

I , W.J. Coleman was born and reared in Louisville, Miss. I'm married to Jacqueline V. Coleman and blessed with seven children.
Some of my educational endeavors include Mary Holmes College ,where I obtained an A.A in Theology and Charisma University, where I earned a B.A. in Education and a M.A in Divinity as well as a Doctorate in Theology. I have been in the ministry for 30+ years.
I'm the founder and CEO of Coleman & Coleman Associates,LLC. and Kingdom Foundation Ministries.
We need responsibility and accountability in our educational system . First by having quality assessments for the different styles of learning per child, such as visual, auditory, tactile and kinesthetic.
We need crime and violence reduction in our neighborhoods by introducing The Joshua Transformation Project Inc., which provides training and community, organizing to work with law enforcement to minimize the violence in our surrounding areas.
We need improvement of our state and governmental agencies where they can provide better services for those that are falling through the cracks. Wasteful spending and fraudulent claims taking away from those who are in need of these services.
My stand is pro-God, pro-life and pro-traditional family and marriage. I support law enforcement and all first responders.
I support fiscal responsibility, limited government and the protection of our religious and civil liberties.
