There’s a saying, “plan your work and work your plan.” That cliché applies to Meridian Community College’s implementation of one of its requirements for accreditation.
The Quality Enhancement Plan – or QEP – is a five-year document developed by the college to improve student learning and success. The plan is a requirement for accreditation by The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states.
Campus, including students, faculty and staff, as well as community residents will have a say in what the plan will be by voting, said Stacy Parkes, QEP and assessment coordinator, and the two topics on which to vote are Mentoring, Connecting, Complete and Professionalism and Students.
Designed to mentor students at risk for not completing their programs of study, the Mentoring, Connecting and Complete program will use criteria to predict completion that includes low college entrance test scores, socioeconomic status and first-generation college students.
The other plan, Professionalism and Students, is a program that would expand the course that is currently offered at the college under the name, LLS 1723 Employment Readiness, to a broader range of students. The course teaches students how to create business documents, business etiquette and attire, interview skills, practices on how to obtain and maintain employment and effective goal setting. This offering would not only benefit traditional students, but it would also be valuable to the college’s international students who might need help adapting to professional customs in the United States.
Voting is underway and continues through Wednesday, Sept. 30. To vote, go to meridiancc.edu/voteqep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.