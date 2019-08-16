Voters return to the polls Aug. 27 for runoff elections

Mississippi voters will return to the polls for a primary runoff election on Aug. 27. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
People who voted in the Republican Primary must vote Republican in the runoff and Democratic voters must vote Democratic in the runoff. People who did not vote in the Aug. 6 primary can choose either Republican or Democrat in the runoff.
Republicans will see two state races in the runoff. In the governor’s race, Lt Gov. Tate Reeves and retired State Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr. face off, with the winner facing Democrat Jim Hood in the Nov. 5 general election. In the race for attorney general, incumbent Lynn Fitch faces Andy Taggart for the Republican nomination. The winner will face Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins in the Nov. 5 general election.
Democrats will see one state race between Dorothy ‘Dot’ Benford and De’Keither A. Stamps for Public Service Commissioner for the Central District.
County elections
In Lauderdale County, there will be a Democratic runoff for District 2 Supervisor between Loretta ‘Lo Lo’ Bennett and Craig Houston. The winner will face incumbent Republican Wayman Newell in the Nov. 5 general election.
In Newton County, Justin Chaney and George L. "Butch" Meaders will face off in the Republican runoff for District 2 Justice Court Judge.
In Kemper County, there will a runoff for the Democratic nomination for District 5 Supervisor between Christopher (Chris) Cole and Chandler "Bernard" Rush. There will also be a runoff for the Democratic nomination for Constable Post 2 between Randy Thornton and Michael Oliver.
In Neshoba County, there will be a runoff for District 4 supervisor between Republicans Allen White and Kevin Wilcher.
There are no county runoff races in Clarke County, but state runoffs will be on the ballot.
Absentee ballots are available during regular business hours at local circuit clerks’ offices and also will be available from 8 a.m. to noon. on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.