Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for Lauderdale County residents to cast their vote in the 2022 primary election for U.S. House of Representatives.
On the ballot, incumbent Rep. Michael Guest, who has served as the representative for Mississippi’s third district since 2018, is facing primary challengers for the Republican nomination. Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot and instructor pilot, and Thomas B. Griffin, are running against Guest for the chance to be on the general election ballot Nov. 8.
If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held June 28.
No Democratic primary will be held this year as only one candidate, Shuwaski Young, is running for the party’s nomination. Mississippi, however, does not require voters to declare a party affiliation, and all voters, Republican, Democrat and Independent are allowed to cast a vote in this year’s primary election.
In a statement Monday, Secretary of State Michael Watson encouraged voters to research the candidates on the ballot and make an informed choice at the ballot box.
“One of the most important responsibilities of a voter is making and informed decision at the ballot box,” he said. “Your vote impacts the future of your community, so taking the time to understand a candidate’s mission or values will ensure you feel confident in your decision.”
Polls throughout the county will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Voters are encouraged to double check their precinct location, which is listed on their voter registration card under “county election.” Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson previously said some voters’ precincts may be different from where they voted in last year’s mayoral and city council elections. For a vote to count, she said, voters must cast their ballot at the proper precinct.
Residents can double check their polling location online at sos.ms.gov/yall-vote or by calling the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-482-9731
