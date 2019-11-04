Voters head to the polls for general election Tuesday

Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to cast ballots in primaries for statewide, state district, legislative, county and county district offices.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polling places can be found on voter registration cards or by using a polling place locator on the Secretary of State's website, www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace/Pages/default.aspx.
A sample ballot specific to the voter’s polling place is located on the Polling Place Locator website, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.
An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election, according to the news release For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.
For more information about state election laws or election day information, visit Y’all Vote, www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov, or call the Elections Division Hotline at (601) 576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.
An archive of election related articles about candidates can be found at www.meridianstar.com/elections.
For more information about voting, visit www.sos.ms.gov/Vote, or contact your local circuit clerk's office.
Lauderdale County: 601-482-9731.
Newton County: 601-635-2368.
Neshoba County: 601-656-4781.
Clarke County: 601-776-3111.
Kemper County: 601-743-2224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.