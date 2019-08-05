Voters head to polls Tuesday for primary elections

Mississippi voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to cast ballots in primaries for statewide, state district, legislative, county and county district offices.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Run-offs, which will only take place if a candidate does not have a majority in the first primary, are scheduled Aug. 27. The general elections is Nov. 5.
Since Mississippi voters are not registered by party, they may vote for any candidate in the first primary. Once a vote is cast for a party, however, voters have to vote for the same party in a runoff election — if they choose to vote again.
Vote who do not participate in the first primary, may still vote in the run-off.
Voters are required to show identification at the polling place; it can be a driver’s license or any government-issued picture ID. Out-of-state licenses are accepted. Expired licenses are also accepted so long as they are not more than 10 years old.
You do not need to bring your voter registration card. It does, however, help poll workers and show you your correct voting precinct.
One Lauderdale County polling place has been relocated. District 4 residents who usually vote at the Frank Cochran Center will vote across the street at Meridian Community College’s Magnolia Hall. Voters who show up to the Cochran Center will be greeted by a stander pointing them to the new polling place.
Lauderdale County supervisors approved the move in July because of problems with air conditioning units at the Cochran Center.
Write-ins do not count. The write-in space on ballots is a safeguard in case a listed candidate is no longer eligible — if they died before the vote, for example.
For more information about voting, visit www.sos.ms.gov/Vote, or contact your local circuit clerk's office.
Lauderdale County: 601-482-9731.
Newton County: 601-635-2368.
Neshoba County: 601-656-4781.
Clarke County: 601-776-3111.
Kemper County: 601-743-2224.
Background information about candidates can be found at www.meridianstar.com/elections.
