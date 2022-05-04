Lauderdale County residents planning to vote in the June 7 primary election will need to register by Monday, May 9 to be eligible to vote.
Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said her office will be open during regular business hours and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday for residents to complete their voter registration. Anyone who recently moved to Lauderdale County, never registered to vote or has changed their address, she said, will need to register or update their registration by the Monday deadline.
“If you are new to the area and/or have never been registered, this is the week for you,” she said. “Also every time a voter moves your circuit clerk’s office needs to be updated.”
The June 7 primary will be for the Republican candidate only. Voters will choose between incumbent Rep. Michael Guest, who has represented Mississippi’s third congressional district since 2018, Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot and current instructor pilot in the Navy Reserves, and Thomas B. Griffin.
Only one Democrat, Shuwaski Young, is running for the U.S. House seat and will be included on the general election ballot Nov. 8.
Although there will be no Democrat primary, Johnson said, Mississippi does not require voters to register with a political party. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the June 7 election, she said.
If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a primary runoff election will be held June 28.
