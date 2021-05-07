Monday, May 10, is the last day that citizens can register to vote in the June 8 general election. The City of Meridian will be holding an election for mayor and city council.
Meridian City Hall will be open for voter registration on Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. Citizens can also register at city hall on Monday, May 10, from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The registration application can be found at www.sos.ms.gov/content/documents/elections/Voter_Registration.pdf.
Voters can return the application to the City Clerk or to the Circuit Clerk. For questions, call the city’s Finance and Records department at (601) 485-1946.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.