Residents needing to register to vote or update their prior registration have until Oct. 10 to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
This year’s general election will feature one contested and two uncontested races, as well as a voter initiative asking residents whether or not medical marijuana should be legal to grow, process and sell in unincorporated areas of the county.
A successful petition with 1,586 signatures was certified earlier this month by the Circuit Clerk and presented to the Board of Supervisors. Under the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, the county was required to set an election within 60 days of the petition being certified and opted to add the issue to the general election, which fell within the time frame.
Readers Poll: voting
Do you plan to vote in the Nov. 8 election?
On the ballot, voters will be asked whether or not to allow marijuana cultivation, processing and dispensaries in unincorporated parts of the county. The decision will not impact the City of Meridian, which already allows medical marijuana, or the Town of Marion, which does not, although voters from both municipalities will be able to vote on the marijuana issue.
The ballot question also will be limited to the production of marijuana and not the consumers. The voters’ decision will not affect resident’s ability to qualify for a medical marijuana card or their use of legally prescribed marijuana.
Lauderdale County voters will also join other Mississippi voters to select who they want to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years. Voters in congressional district three, which includes Lauderdale County, will choose between Republican incumbent Michael Guest or his Democrat challenger Shuwaski Young.
The November 8 general election will also feature two uncontested races for seats on the Lauderdale County School Board. Incumbent members Barbara Jones, of District 1, and District 2’s Kelvin Jackson are both running for another term on the school board. No other candidates had qualified to run against Jones or Jackson by the September 9 deadline.
For more information about the upcoming election, important dates or to verify a registration, visit sos.ms.gov/yall-vote. For questions specific to Lauderdale County, contact the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-482-9731.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.