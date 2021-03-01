Volunteers sought for storm cleanup in Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County is continuing its clean up efforts in the wake of the February winter storm.
Some properties in the county still have downed tree limbs that need to be removed, said Odie Barrett, director of Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency. He said the debris is more prevalent in the northern portion of the county.
The East Mississippi HUB for Volunteers and Nonprofits is looking for volunteer organizations to help clean up debris from the storm, said Casey Culpepper, the hub’s director.
Volunteers are needed to move limbs to the right-of-way, cut trees that are down and move limbs blocking driveways. The limbs and trees will be brought to the right-of-way so Lauderdale County crews can them pick up. Culpepper said that churches and other organizations can help with the clean-up. Organizations interested in volunteering can contact Culpepper at eastmsvolunteerhub@gmail.com.
Organizations can also visit EastMSHub.org to learn more about the clean-up.
Culpepper said that organizations need to review a detailed document before volunteering, and both the homeowner and the organization will need to sign liability waivers. Culpepper can help organizations with the documentation and with contacting the homeowners.
Barrett, the director of LEMA, asks that if property owners are able to pick up the debris on their property, they move it to the right-of-way themselves.
Volunteers can assist those who need help moving the debris.
“We ask everybody to work with us,” he said, “and we want to get everything done just as quick as we can and as safely as we can.”
Barrett also asks that residents remain cautious as they travel on local roads because there may be debris on the rights-of-way.
