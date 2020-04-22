Volunteers partner to celebrate Earth Day in Meridian

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star 

Friends of Bonita Lakes members Donna Owen and Peg Wahrendorff work in the flower bed at the park’s entrance on Wednesday. The group joined with Keep Meridian/Lauderdale County Beautiful, Keep Mississippi Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful to celebrate Earth Day by planting daylilies at the park. 

April showers bring May flowers, but this year, Keep Meridian/Lauderdale County Beautiful in affiliation with Keep Mississippi Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful, celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday by planting daylilies at Bonita Lakes.

Keep America Beautiful chair Betty Lou Jones said this year’s initiative was a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“This year, our focus is on 'Doing Beautiful Things,'" Jones said. “We are not able to clean up in groups due to social distancing rules, but we did want to celebrate this day by planting daylilies at Bonita Lakes. We don’t just clean up to keep America beautiful; we clean up, so Americans can do beautiful things.”

Volunteers from Friends of Bonita Lakes provided planning and manpower to accomplish the project.

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star 

Nell Covington and Donna Owen work in the flower bed at  Bonita Lakes park on  Wednesday. 

“Our group’s mission is to preserve and protect Bonita Lakes," said Friends of Bonita Lakes member Peg Wahrendorff, who was joined by Donna Owen, Nell Covington and Suzie Pool for the gardening session. "So this seemed like a natural fit for us.” 

Keep America Beautiful holds more than 14,000 events with the goal of improving public spaces through action and education.

