Volunteers needed for community cleanup in Meridian

Volunteers are being sought for a community clean-up in Meridian next week.
The East Mississippi Volunteer Hub for Volunteers and Non-profits is organizing the clean-up to celebrate National Volunteer Week.
Volunteers are needed on the following days and locations.
•Monday, April 19 at North Hills St. (morning shift).
•Tuesday, April 20 at 10th Ave. (morning shift).
•Friday, April 23 at 34th St. (morning shift) and 23rd Ave. (afternoon shift).
•Saturday, April 24 at 29th Ave. (morning shift), Northeast Tennis Complex/Planet Playground (morning shift)-Evangel Temple and MLK Drive (afternoon shift).
•Sunday, April 25 at Bonita Lakes ( three afternoon shifts).
Volunteers are needed from youth groups, churches,organizations, civic groups, high school students, college students and families.
Volunteers can pick up their t-shirts and trash bags Monday- Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the United Way of East Mississippi at 4817 North Park Dr. Suite B Meridian.
Lauderdale County will be providing caution signs for each clean-up location and the City of Meridian is providing garbage trucks for each location.
More information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/pwn4pe4v.
