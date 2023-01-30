Volunteers clean up Bonita

Volunteers donned gloves and grabbed buckets Saturday morning as the Mississippi Inland Cleanup Program held a cleanup event at Bonita Lakes.
The 2-hour event scattered groups across the park picking up cigarette butts, plastic water bottles and other litter and debris to raise awareness about litter and help educate the public about preventing trash from entering the environment.
MSICP Program Coordinator Jessi James said the cleanup program was spun off of an existing Coastal Cleanup Program that has removed more than 200 tons of litter from Mississippi’s coast. The Inland Cleanup Program covers Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River Stone, George, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Wayne, Jasper, Clarke, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper and Lauderdale counties.
James said the inland cleanup takes the research and lessons learned from the coastal program and puts it to work preventing litter at the source.
The most common pieces of litter in both the coastal and inland programs include pieces of plastic, cigarette butts, food wrappers, pieces of glass and more. By gathering data about what kinds of litter are most common, the program hopes to identify where the debris comes from and how to make it stop..
Since inception, the cleanup program has removed almost 38,000 pounds of garbage from the environment, with more than 4,700 volunteers lending their time and manpower to the cleanup effort.
To learn more about the cleanup program, visit the Mississippi Inland Cleanup Program on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Residents can also suggest locations for future cleanups through the East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.