Volunteer hub hosts event Thursday

The East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits is hosting an event from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the MSU Riley Center.
There will be refreshments, door prizes, and a chance to nominate a nonprofit for the “Volunteers’ Choice Award.” The winning nonprofit will receive a $100 gift card, courtesy of Commercial Bank. This event is free to the public, and guests can come-and-go.
“This event is being held annually to give residents of East Mississippi a chance to learn more about the wonderful nonprofits that serve our community, and understand their causes," said Casey Culpepper, director of the East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits. "Overall, I want this to serve as a way to treat our current and prospective volunteers, but also give our nonprofits the opportunity to educate our community on what they do and what they have available as far as not only volunteer opportunities, but also resources.”
Who should attend?
• Community-minded residents
• Anyone interested in giving their time or resources to benefit our nonprofits
• Students who are looking for community service hours
• Members of civic clubs
• Current volunteers who would like to learn about more opportunities
• Philanthropists
The MS Hub Network is an initiative of Volunteer Mississippi in partnership with the Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy, and includes eight hubs: Central MS, Delta, East, Golden Triangle, Gulf Coast, Northeast, Northwest and Southeast. The Hubs are a local point of contact for all nonprofits and provides valuable connections between volunteers and nonprofits. The Hubs also provide disaster support for their region. In conjunction with The Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy, the Hubs also assist with recruiting and marketing for classes that cover the 10 Principles and Practices for Nonprofit Management Excellence needed to strengthen nonprofits for sustainability.
The East Mississippi HUB for Volunteers and Nonprofits (Est. 2020), is a partnership with the United Way of East Mississippi and the Community Foundation of East Mississippi.
For questions regarding this event, email eastmsvolunteerhub@uwem.org.
