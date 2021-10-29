Visit Meridian Tourism will host a hospitality appreciation picnic Monday in recognition of hotel and restaurant workers who have faced hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is planned for 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Lauderdale County Agri Center.
According to a news release, the picnic will provide a much-needed break for employees and their families. Some 2,000 people are expected to attend.
Visit Meridian partnered with local businesses to secure door prizes and has arranged food trucks, entertainment, and activities, such as bouncy houses and a touch-a-truck experience.
