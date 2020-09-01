Virtual conference available to those affected by Alzheimer's

While the COVID-19 pandemic may be at the forefront of every American’s mind, more than 5.7 million people in this country have Alzheimer’s disease, 57,000 families in Mississippi are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s in the midst of this health crisis.
Though not born of a contagious virus, Alzheimer’s is a growing global health pandemic, and the Centers for Disease Control projects the number of affected American will triple to 16 million by 2050.
On Tuesday, Sept.15, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual educational conference as a part of its national Educating America Tour to help Mississippi residents affected by Alzheimer’s disease during the COVID-19 crisis. The virtual conference is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The conference, free and open to everyone, will provide information and advice from health, legal, and caregiving experts. This is the fourth year for AFA’s national Educating America Tour.
Featured speaker Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of The Dr. Oz Show, will share his family’s personal Alzheimer’s story regarding the diagnosis of his mother, Susan Oz, last year. Oz will describe how the diagnosis impacted his family and share tips to promote good brain health and healthy aging.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can make any situation easier to navigate," Dr. Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and CEO, said in a statement. "We want to provide education, awareness, and support for these patients and their caregivers.”
While the pandemic prevented the usual in-person conferences, Fuschillo said these virtual opportunities actually enhance participation.
“We would normally expect 200-400 attendees, but with the virtual conference, we will reach thousands, and not just people living in Mississippi, but all over the United States,” Fuschillo said.
The morning session will include topics such as “Unraveling Alzheimer’s Disease,” “Seven Steps to Creating Your Caregiver Support Team in the Time of COVID-19,” and “Reducing Caregiver Stress and the Importance of Brain Health During COVID-19.”
A free helpline is available providing support for caregivers, patients, or anyone seeking information about Alzheimer’s disease.
To register, visit www.alzfdn.org/tour. Also, AFA offers free one-on-one free (no insurance required) virtual screenings on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Interested persons may call 866-232-8484 to make an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.