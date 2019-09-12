The man who was killed Sept. 6 in a drive-by shooting at a Meridian gas station was not the intended target.

Jimmy Cullins, 26, of Meridian, was shot around 11 p.m. last Friday as he stood next to a car at a Shell gas station near the Hampton Inn on the Hwy. 39 bypass. He died at a hospital. The intended target was someone in the car with him, Meridian Police Chieft Benny Dubose said Thursday.

The shot was fired by someone inside a dark-colored vehicle driving past the gas station, police said.

Police have not identified a suspect, Dubose said. A suspect could be charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, Dubose said.

The motive is not known, police said.

 

