The man who was killed Sept. 6 in a drive-by shooting at a Meridian gas station was not the intended target.
Jimmy Cullins, 26, of Meridian, was shot around 11 p.m. last Friday as he stood next to a car at a Shell gas station near the Hampton Inn on the Hwy. 39 bypass. He died at a hospital. The intended target was someone in the car with him, Meridian Police Chieft Benny Dubose said Thursday.
The shot was fired by someone inside a dark-colored vehicle driving past the gas station, police said.
Police have not identified a suspect, Dubose said. A suspect could be charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, Dubose said.
The motive is not known, police said.
