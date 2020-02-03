Authorities have identified the victim of a hunting accident in Lauderdale County.
Richard Dion Page, 46, of Meridian, died when he fell from a tree stand while hunting near Buntin Gunn Road, said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities found Page's body on Friday after he had not returned from hunting on Thursday. The case was handed over to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks for further investigation, Calhoun said.
