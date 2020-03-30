Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in rural Lauderdale County on Saturday.
Maurice Glover, 50, of the Lauderdale community has been identified as the victim, according the Ward Calhoun, chief deputy of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Glover's body was found near the intersection of Camp Ground Road and Beaver Pond Road at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday after a person driving by saw a body and called authorities.
Calhoun said a cause of death hasn't been determined and the body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
Authorities haven't released a motive in the case, but believe the incident wasn't random, Calhoun said.
The death is the county's second homicide for 2020.
Thomas King contributed to this report.
