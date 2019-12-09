Victim identified in fatal shooting in Meridian

A victim in a Friday fatal shooting at a gas station in Meridian has been identified.
Deondra Brandon, 29, of Meridian was shot to death around 7 p.m. Friday at the CITGO gas station at 1900 Highway 19 in Meridian, said MPD Chief Benny Dubose.
The shooting was the result on an ongoing dispute between two groups of people, police said. A fight erupted between the shooter and the victim inside the gas station, resulting in the victim being shot and killed, Dubose said.
Police haven't identified a suspect in the shooting, but are searching for the shooter and an accomplice, Dubose said.
The victim's body was taken to the State Crime Lab in Pearl for an autopsy on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.