Police have identified a woman who was found shot to death Friday morning in Meridian.
Kayla Williams, 21, of Meridian was identified as the victim who police found shot in the chest around the 29th Avenue Interchange in Meridian, MPD Det. Rochester Anderson said.
Anderson said Williams died at a hospital.
No suspects have been arrested or charged in the case, he said.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.
