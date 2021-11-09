Lt. Col. Eric J. McElhenney will be the keynote speaker when Meridian Community College hosts its veterans tribute on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. in the Graham Gymnasium.
The event will salute both campus and community residents who are or have served in the military.
Lt. Col. McElhenney is the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Executive Officer. In this position, Lt Col. McElhenney oversees the Wing Staff functions for Key Field Air National Guard Base and provides staff assistance to the Commander and Vice Commander.
In addition to the keynote address, Naval Air Station Meridian will present the colors; the MCC Concert Choir will perform “We Honor You,” and MCC Guitar Instructor Mitch Brantley will offer a patriotic guitar tribute.
A reception will follow the ceremony.
For more information, contact Ashley Tanksley, director of admissions, at atankl1@meridiancc.edu; 601.481.1357.
