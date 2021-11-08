East Mississippians looking for a special way to observe Veterans Day Thursday will have a host of opportunities. Events and activities are scheduled throughout the region from Meridian to Mayhew.
Scheduled Veterans Day events include:
Tuesday
•Northeast High School will hold a veterans appreciation reception from 9:10-10 a.m. in the high school cafeteria. All veterans, active duty guard and reserve members and their families are invited. For more information, call 601-490-4018.
Wednesday
•Northeast Middle School will hold a Veterans Appreciation Luncheon 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the school’s pavilion. For more information contact Northeast Middle School Military and Family Life Counselor Anita Lee at 601-490-4918.
Thursday
•East Central Community College will hold its annual Military Appreciation Breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Mabry Cafeteria Gold Room. The keynote speaker will be Lt. Col. David Alexander, Battalion Commander of the 1-204th Air Defense Artillery of the Mississippi Army National Guard.
•The Knights Templar of Mississippi will hold a Veterans Day ceremony and lay wreaths at 10 a.m. at the Mississippi Veterans Cemeteries in Newton and Kilmichael.
•A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the Doughboy Monument in downtown Meridian at 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact Van McCarty at 601-595-2351.
•Meridian Community College will hold its annual Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. in Graham Gymnasium.
•VFW Post 79, located at 5414 Old Hwy 80 West, will hold a free luncheon for all veterans at noon.
•East Mississippi Community College will hold “God Bless America Day” at 12:15 p.m. in the Chapel in the Pines in Scooba and “Proud to be an American” at 9 a.m. in Lyceum Auditorium in Mayhew.
•The annual Meridian Veterans Day Parade will be held at 3 p.m. There is no registration fee. To sign up, contact Kelly Corey at 601-917-4417.
What is Veterans Day
Veterans Day began in 1919 as Armistice Day, celebrating the end of World War 1, which ended November 11, 1918, and honoring the veterans who served in the conflict. Congress passed legislation in 1938 to make Armistice Day a national holiday.
In 1954, Congress amended the legislation to change “Armistice” to “Veterans” to include veterans of World War II and the Korean War. Since then, Nov. 11 has been a national holiday set aside to honor American veterans of all conflicts and wars.
Veterans Day differs from Memorial Day, which is celebrated on the last Monday in May. Memorial Day honors service men and women who died during military service, while Veterans Day is a day to honor all veterans, both living and dead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.