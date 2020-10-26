Veterans Day events planned for Nov. 11 in Meridian

Upcoming Veteran's Day events in Meridian have been modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Doughboy Monument with social distancing guidelines, according to Van McCarty, chairman of the Veteran’s Day Planning Committee.
The guest speaker will be city of Meridian Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly, a Marine Corps veteran. Ken Storms will emcee the program.
McCarty said at 11 a.m. there will be a commemoration of the armistice between the Allied Forces and Germany which ended World War I, called “On the Eleventh Hour of the Eleventh Day of the Eleventh Month."
Instead of a luncheon, veterans will be offered grab-and-go meals at a drive-thru at the VFW Post 79 on Old Highway 80 West. Lunch distribution will begin at noon and the plate will consist of fried chicken with all the trimmings.
The parade is planned for 3 p.m. through downtown Meridian and will be directed by Leroy Morse, with assistance from Algie Davis and Storms.
McCarty said anyone interested in participating can complete an entry form by going to the Meridian community calendar website or by calling Morse at 601-693-4242.
Organizers are looking for school, service organizations, clubs, churches and businesses to participate in the parade.
“The planning committee would like to express its thanks to the officials of Lauderdale County and The City of Meridian for their ongoing support of the Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” McCarty said in a media release.
