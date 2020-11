Submitted photo

Billy Seltzer, a member of the Poplar Springs Historic Community Association, was spotted putting out flags on Poplar Springs Drive Saturday in honor of Veterans Day. Mr. Seltzer is a 24-year Navy veteran who retired to Meridian in 2008. The flags are placed from The Point at 22nd Street and run to 38th Street on Poplar Springs Drive. The Association purchases the flags through fundraisers.