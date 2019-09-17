Veteran Affairs provides suicide awareness training for Meridian area clergy

A federal study showed that around 22 veterans commit suicide every day.
With Mississippi posing similar numbers, the state’s Veteran Affairs department hosted suicide prevention training Tuesday at the chapel of Naval Air Station Meridian for local clergy to educate them on the issues service members face, and to provide means of support for their military members.
“Our clergy are the front line,” said Stacey Pickering, executive director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs. “Most of our veterans are in local congregations and churches, and they’re going to reach out to their local pastor before they reach out to a chaplain or a counselor in the VA system, or one of ours in the VA state system. So we want to train our pastors at what resources are available to them, and to our local veterans in their community to help them get through the tough times of life.”
The training, taking place in conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month, was the third of four happening at military bases around the state each week. Camp McCain in Grenada and Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg were the sites of the first two, with the final training being held at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi next week.
Pickering said Meridian is a prime location given its military air base and the large number of service members in the area. In addition to the 2,500-3,000 population military of NAS Meridian, more than 1,110 citizen airmen with the 186th Air National Guard Refueling Wing, and, according to U.S. Census estimates in 2018, 5,169 veterans in Lauderdale County.
“This puts us right in the heart of that so we can reach the local clergy,” Pickering said. “The chaplain’s office and the base has been very supportive and very welcoming to help us make this happen.”
The training featured speakers from various avenues of the military. Dr. David Walker of the Montgomery VA Medical Center made remarks, and a panel discussion on military culture was also given.
Lt. Matt Purmort, the command chaplain for NAS Meridian, was one of the presenters on the panel. He said clergy should be able to look after their veterans once they return from overseas.
“As our veterans are coming home from wars, they’re not just coming home, they’re coming to our local churches and places of worship,” Purmort said. “We want to give our local clergy the resources that they need to take care of their veterans as they show up into their places of worship.”
He added that his message to his audience is to welcome military members with open arms, no matter how short their time here.
“Even though they’re going to be there for maybe just two or three years, they want those connections,” Purmort said. “They want those real relationships with other people in the community, so embrace your military personnel as they come into your places of worship.”
Tuesday’s training featured 20 participants across from many faiths and denominations. Alex Biddles, lead pastor of LoveNOW Community Church, said he thought the workshop was a great opportunity to learn how he could better serve the veterans at his church, after they have served their country.
“Just hearing statistics like 22 veterans committing suicide each day is just a trajedy,” Biddles said. “If we can do anything about that, if we can help in any way, be a resource for people in need that are even considering that, then we want to be available and make that possible for them to get help.”
Active and retired military seeking help can call 1-800-273-TALK (800-273-8255).
