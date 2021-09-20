Lauderdale County supervisors are looking to spend some of the county’s $14 million allocation from the American Rescue Act to improve ventilation at the Lauderdale County Agricultural Center.
In its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, the board approved advertising for bids for the project.
County Administrator Chris Lafferty, in a work session Thursday, told the board the project would be a much needed boost to air circulation and ventilation inside the agricultural center, which would help with both COVID-19 protections and tourism.
“We need to move ventilation to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID and to separate people for the prevention and mitigation of COVID and also to enhance tourism,” he said.
Lafferty said the plan is to install two 24-foot fans on either end of the agricultural center. Additionally, three 10-foot fans will be installed over the stand and another three 10-foot fans will be installed near the trailer area. The project will also include work on the center’s sound system.
The county is limited in how it can spend the American Rescue Act funding, and the rules on what is allowed have yet to be finalized, Lafferty said. However, he said, it's been determined the funds can be spent on projects preventing the spread of COVID-19. Adding fans to help circulate air in the center would qualify.
“We know that anything to do with the prevention and mitigation of COVID is going to be in,” he said.
District 2 Supervisor Wayman Newell said he was glad to see the county take action to address the need at the center. He said an upgrade has been needed for some time.
“We’ve needed this for years,” he said. “I’m actually glad to see it going out.”
Southeast Lauderdale High drainage work
In Monday’s meeting, the board of supervisors also approved a request from Lauderdale County School District for help with a drainage project near Southeast Lauderdale High School’s football field.
The project would include installing a pipe and several inlets in the ditch alongside the football field. The pipe would then be covered with dirt and the ditch filled in. The school would be purchasing the pipe and moving a section of fence to allow access to the site. The county would provide the labor and dirt. The project also calls for cleaning several ditches to improve water drainage.
Road Manager Rush Mayatt said work on the project likely won’t begin until sometime next year. Currently, he said, the school is playing football, and the project would definitely interfere with the team’s ability to practice and host games.
Once complete, the school should see less mud and pooling water on the football field.
In other business, the board of supervisors:
•approved paying $792,711.36 to Vance Brothers for microsurfacing work on 20 miles of county roads;
•approved advertising for bids for the purchase of three low-boy tractor trucks;
•approved advertising for bids for the purchase of dump trucks;
•approved $49,895 to buy a Chevrolet 1500LT from Walt Massey for the Road Department; and,
•accepted a $168,426 bid from Multi-Con for renovations at the Lauderdale County Health Department WIC building. Lafferty said the renovations will be paid for with a grant from Mississippi Department of Health, but board approval was needed as the building is owned by the county. The cost to county residents was limited to the costs of publishing notice in the newspaper.
