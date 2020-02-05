Vehicle stolen in Meridian recovered; suspect still wanted

A black, 2007 Chevrolet Suburban that was reported stolen Saturday has been recovered in Newton County by a sheriff's deputy.
The vehicle was found in the parking lot of a Newton business on Tuesday, Meridian Police said.
Police are still seeking the identity and whereabouts of the suspect connected to the vehicle theft, according to Meridian police.
Police report that the suspect is a white male who was caught on camera taking a wallet and set of keys, which he then used to steal the vehicle.
Police ask anyone who has any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this suspect to call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or anonymously call the East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 877-485-8477. A reward is available if the information reported leads to an arrest, police said.
