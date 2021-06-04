Two people were killed in a vehicle accident Thursday evening in Lauderdale County, authorities said.
Around 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 600 block of Dees Road, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. The driver ran off the road before striking a tree, he said.
The victims were identified as Katherine Renee Chambliss, 29, and Alma Hinton, 10, Calhoun said. Two passengers were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.