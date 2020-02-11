Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.