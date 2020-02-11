A flash flood watch is in effect from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, but days of rain area already having an impact.
Van Zyverden Road Road is closed from Van Zyverden Inc. to Lizelia Road due to water washing out around a culvert under the Road, the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency reported Tuesday night.
Residents who live on Natures Way are asked to use Briarwood Road while repairs are being made. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.
A flash flood watch has been issued for Lauderdale County and surrounding counties, including Kemper, Newton and Neshoba, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is expected in the region through Thursday morning, with two to three inches of rain expected, the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency reported.
“Areas of flash flooding are likely. Numerous roads may be flooded and possibly closed. Structures will be threatened with inundation,” LEMA stated in an advisory. “Moderate river flooding is also possible."
The Meridian Public School District postponed its parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Wednesday until Wednesday, Feb. 19 due to the threat of inclement weather.
The National Weather Service issued an "elevated threat” status for Meridian during the flood watch period.
The heaviest rainfall is anticipated Wednesday, according to Nicholas Fenner of the National Weather Service in Jackson.
"Best chance for that heavy rain will be the late evening into overnight hours, averaging one to three inches of rain," Fenner said.
LEMA Director Odie Barrett said the agency hadn't received reports of problems as of Tuesday morning, but the agency is monitoring the threat.
Meridian has received around 15.06 inches of precipitation since the beginning of the year, Fenner said.
Partly sunny conditions are expected Thursday aftenoon, with sunny and mostly sunny conditions due Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.