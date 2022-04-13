Vacant building collapses on Front Street

A building in the 2400 block of Front Street in Meridian partially collapsed about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, sending bricks and debris into the street.
Meridian Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said no injuries were reported but there may have been some minor damage to nearby vehicles.
“It's in an area where some buildings were already being torn down,” he said.
Stephens said Meridian Fire, Police and Public Safety departments responded to the call and the city planned to keep the street blocked off while the debris was cleared.
Community Development Director Craig Hitt said the city had been in contact with the property owner and was working to make the building safe. A contractor had been brought in, he said, and some remaining walls were planned to be demolished Wednesday.
“They’re trying to line up the equipment they need,” he said.
With storms expected late Wednesday, Hitt said the city, property owner and contractor were working quickly to take down the remaining walls of the building while weather allowed.
Hitt said the city had also reached out to owners of vehicles in the area to report any damage, but he was not aware of any reports being filed.
