The annual US 11 Antique Alley Yard Sale scheduled May 14-17 has been canceled due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions.
The annual event runs along US Route 11 from Meridian to Bristol, Virginia. The East Mississippi and West Alabama portion has been canceled, according to Mississippi coordinator Teresa Westbrook. Mississippi organizers do not have information about other portions of the sale.
The planned 2021 dates are May 13-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.