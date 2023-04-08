Upgrades to Northeast, Southeast softball fields near completion

After an initial delay in the projects and then setbacks from rainy weather, upgrades to modernize the softball fields at Northeast Lauderdale and Southeast Lauderdale high schools are finally nearing completion.
“We understand the weather, and we understand the supply chain issues that are happening now. We are just more than grateful to get the upgraded facilities that we are getting, so we are in no rush,” said Northeast Lauderdale softball coach Hayley Stephens. “They are going to be very nice facilities when finished.”
Stephens said her players are excited about the renovations even though they are still being completed. The team has been able to use the field for home games this spring as work has progressed on the locker room, public restrooms and indoor hitting facility.
“We have been able to play all year on the field,” she said, “but we are excited about next year.”
Senior night recognition on the upgraded field is planned for Tuesday during a double header against Louisville High School.
The projects to upgrade both the Northeast and Southeast softball fields were paused by the county school board nearly two years ago amid rising construction costs and supply shortages due to the Covid pandemic.
Work on the upgrades resumed last year but supply chain issues and rainy weather has caused the projects to take longer than expected, Adam Foreman, LCSD’s director of operations, told school board members at their monthly meeting in March.
He said workers are trying hard to get the Southeast facilities completed in time to host the team’s first home game on April 18 for senior night recognition. The softball team has played home games at Sammie Davidson Complex and Northeast Park this season, but has recently held some practices on the new field.
“They have promised they will play senior night on the field,” Foreman said.
The new facilities are an improvement over the team’s previous facilities.
New covered bleachers have been installed on the home and visitor sides of the field, and new premium seating has been added in front of the new concession stand. A brick wall with netting has been erected between spectators and the field. Work continues on the team’s locker room and dugout facility, as well as the vistor dugout and public restrooms.
The team has also been able to use its new hitting facility.
Clarkdale High School’s softball field also is slated to receive major renovations after it was twice struck by tornadoes that swept through the area in spring 2022. The school board has approved a final proposal for the project and bids are expected to be submitted by mid-April.
In the Clarkdale project, the school’s softball field will be moved from its current location about 35 feet southeast to create more of a buffer between the field and Clarkdale Road, which will be safer for players, students and visitors, said architect Arjen Lagendijk. There also will be a perimeter fence added in addition to the new field fence.
The Clarkdale field is set to get new dugouts, a hitting facility and new bleachers on the first and third base sides that will hold 114 spectators each. Plus, 26 premium seats will be located in front of the new concession stand, which will include a press box and public restrooms.
Lagendijk told school board members at last month’s meeting that the Clarkdale project should move faster than the ones at Northeast and Southeast due to the major damage the campus suffered from the tornadoes.
“It should go a little faster than Southeast and Northeast. We are basically starting with a blank piece of property except for some light poles,” he said.
West Lauderdale High School’s softball facilities received an upgrade following a 2018 settlement between the school district and parents of two former female student-athletes citing Title IX violations between girls and boys sports.
Since then, the district has worked to improve the softball facilities at the other three county school campuses.
