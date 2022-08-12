Several Meridian Public School District schools are set for upgrades after gaining approval from the Board of Trustees Thursday evening.
The plan includes improvements to multiple restroom fixtures for touchless operation on the campuses of Oakland Heights, Poplar Springs, Parkview, and Magnolia. The repairs will be paid for with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which provides schools with money to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also included in the package is the installation of HVAC systems in the gym at Magnolia to maintain proper indoor air quality.
The bid for the project was for $790,000 and the accepted sole bidder is Burton Construction.
The upgrades should only take a few months, said Clay Sims, the district's director of operations.
“They are scheduled to begin working on the project immediately,” Sims said. “They’ll have to work on a few schools at a time, but they’re ready to get started.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.