Upgrades planned at Frank Cochran Center in Meridian

Ten months after a fire damaged the Frank Cochran Center, the City of Meridian is planning to renovate the building.
Trent Posey, the city's parks and recreation director, said contractors will install a new kitchen, update the flooring, paint the façade and make other changes.
“At this time, our goal is to have the facility just as it was if it was brand new,” he said.
Posey said he wants the project to be completed as soon as possible. He hopes to start the renovations within the next few months, but that’s not set in stone.
The city is working with four contractors, who will provide the city with estimates of how much the project would cost.
One of those contractors has already given the city an estimate. Meridian will ultimately decide on a contractor to do the project, which does not necessarily have be one of the companies that are currently working on an estimate.
